Mapleton needs your help to be flood ready

MAPLETON, Utah (ABC4) – The Mapleton community is gathering together and asking for assistance in flood readiness, Friday.

On April 29, the Mapleton Fire Department urged the public to come out and serve the community by assisting a few flood-impacted homes.

According to officials, volunteers are asked to help fill and assemble sandbags and place them near homes that are prone to flooding.

Sandbags are effective tools used to prevent or reduce flood water damage. When properly filled and placed, these useful tools can act as a barrier to divert moving water around, instead of through, buildings. Though they do not guarantee a water-tight seal, they are satisfactory enough for most situations.

Courtesy of Mapleton Fire

“Tomorrow is the day! Bring your families out and serve,” writes the Mapleton Fire Department.

Anyone interested in helping make a difference is asked to travel down to 1600 North and 2000 East at 9 a.m., May 1.

Participants are asked to bring shovels and gloves and to also park on the side of the street.