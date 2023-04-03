MAPLETON, Utah (ABC4) — A Mapleton man was charged Monday after he allegedly tried to kill his dog.

Nathaniel Laurence Weber, 41, was charged with one count of the torture of a companion animal intentionally, after he tried to put down his dog, claiming it was poisoned by pesticides.

On January 26, the Mapleton Police Department was informed of a dog that was barely alive, having been reportedly abused. According to the court documents, police found the dog deceased, with a plastic bag wrapped around its head.

According to the charging document, a person came home, opened the garage, and located the dog with a bag on its head and blood on the floor, with objects surrounding it. At this point, the witness said the dog was still breathing.

The witness then called Weber and told him he did a terrible thing. Weber said it was because the dog got into pesticide, was defecating and puking, and needed to be put down.

The witness informed Weber the dog was still alive, and Weber said he would come back and put it out of its misery. Before Weber could arrive, officers were contacted by the witness and arrived at the garage where they found the deceased dog.

The officers said they did not observe any vomit or feces from the dog, as Weber originally told the witness. Weber then told officers he noticed the dog had pink eyes, which is why he knew it was sick. The dog’s liver was tested, and no pesticides were discovered.

Weber was charged in the 4th District Court in Mapleton with a 3rd-degree felony, which can result in fines up to $5,000, and up to 5 years in prison. His trial has yet to be set, as the assigned judge requested removal from the case due to a conflict of interest.