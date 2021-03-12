Mapleton EMS to host April blood drive

MAPLETON, Utah (ABC4) – Mapleton Emergency Medical Services will be hosting a blood drive next month.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the blood drive will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Mapleton City Center on Friday, April 2.

Officials say the blood drive is by appointment only, and advise those who will be donating to fill out their Rapid Pass on the day of giving blood to make sure your donation is on time.

To sign up for appointment, visit redcrossblood.org using the sponsor code: EMS.

“Give blood, save a life. Sign up online,” Mapleton EMS said in the post.

