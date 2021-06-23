Manti-La Sal National Forest implements stage 2 fire restrictions

PRICE, Utah (ABC4) – After announcing stage 1 fire restrictions last week, the U.S. Forest Service has implemented stage 2 fire restrictions for Manti-La Sal National Forest.

These regulations will apply to all National Forest System lands located within the Sanpete, Ferron/Price, Moab, and Monticello Ranger Districts of the Manti-La Sal National Forest.

According to the National Forest Service, the following activities are now prohibited under these new restrictions:

Igniting, building, maintaining, or using a fire, including charcoal and briquettes.

No discharging of fireworks or other pyrotechnic devices outside of incorporated city limits. This applies year-round to national forest lands.

No shooting of exploding targets or tracer ammunition. This applies year-round to national forest lands.

No cutting, grinding, or welding of metal in areas of dry vegetation. This includes acetylene torches.

No use of equipment without a working and properly maintained spark arrestor. This applies year-round to national forest lands.

No smoking near vegetation or outside of a developed recreation site, personal vehicle, or building.

The U.S. Forest specifies that visitors to the park may still use a stove or grill, but only if it is solely fueled by liquid petroleum fuels and has an on/off valve.

Anyone who violates any of the restrictions will face a fine of up to $5,000 per individual, $10,000 for organizations, and/or up to six months in prison.

“With the extremely dry year we are facing, and unprecedented fire activity we are experiencing so early in the year, it is necessary to take measures to prevent anymore wildfires on our national forest,” said Darren Olsen, acting Manti-La Sal Forest supervisor

The restrictions come on the heels of two large wildfires burning the Manti-La Sal Forest, the Bennion Creek Fire in the northern portion of the forest and the Pack Creek Fire burning in the La Sal Mountain Range area