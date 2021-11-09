Man’s death ruled suspicious in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are investigating a man’s suspicious death in Salt Lake City.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday night, Salt Lake City Police were called to the area of 247 West 1700 South to help paramedics on a medical call.

The 43-year-old man died on scene. Police believe his death is suspicious in nature but have not ruled it as a homicide. Still, Salt Lake City Police say there is no risk to the community.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause and manner of the unidentified man’s death.

Police say they are unable to provide additional details in order to protect the integrity of the investigation.