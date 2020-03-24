Mandatory shelter-in-place? Governor Gary Herbert says Utah is not to that point

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – On Monday four more states implemented mandatory shelter-in-place orders bringing the total to 13 states with quarantine at home restrictions but Utah is not one of them despite some dire projections.

One of them has 48,000 Utahns dying of Covid-19 if we maintain the status quo of just social distancing but it says that number can be reduced to just 2,000 deaths under a mandatory shelter in place order.

The website www.CovidActNow.org projects the so-called curve of the virus in Utah with the black line representing available hospital beds, the pink showing cases under a Wuhan-style total lockdown, the blue predicting the number of cases with a shelter in place order, the gold curve displaying cases with just social distancing measures and the nightmare scenario of red by taking limited action.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn says sheltering in place can have an impact.

“The benefit of that is there’s going to be less transmission because there’s less people gathering,” Dr. Dunn said Tuesday.

ABC4 News asked Governor Gary Herbert where he stands on a possible statewide shelter-in-place order.

“I don’t think we’re to that point of having everybody quarantine at home,” the Governor replied. “We’re looking to all those out there, particularly the private sector to see if we can accomplish the same thing with best practices which we certainly want to hear about to see if there’s variations on the same thing to see if we can address which will help us keep the economy going. Again it’s a balancing act of we want to protect the health and welfare of the people and yet we want to make sure that the economy doesn’t completely tank either.”

Governor Herbert added that he is not ruling out a possible mandatory shelter in place order in the future and that the Utah Coronavirus Task Force is continually reviewing and updating their plans.

