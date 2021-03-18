Manager of Evanston motel shot in head, treated following nearly 4-hour standoff

EVANSTON, WY (ABC4) – One person is in custody following a nearly four-hour standoff at a motel in Evanston, Wyoming.

According to Lt. Pearson of the Evanston Police Department, officers responded to a report of a man who had been shot in the head at the Super 8 Motel, Thursday.

Lt. Pearson says the manager of the Motel 8 had been walking down the hall when a man allegedly opened his door, shot the manager just above his eyebrows, and quickly closed his door after returning inside.

According to Lt. Pearson, the suspect has been living at the Motel 8 for about a year.

After officers arrived, they engaged in a nearly four-hour standoff. When the suspect refused to exit the room, officers used a pepper gun to break out a window in hopes of initiating a negotiation. When that effort wasn’t successful they used a pike from the fire department to completely clear the window.

Officers then entered the unit, secured the room, and apprehended the suspect.

After further investigation, including an interview with the victim, officers believe the weapon was allegedly some sort of pellet gun. Lt. Pearson says multiple similar guns were found in the unit.

The manager of the Motel 8 was taken from the scene by ambulance to a local hospital and is reportedly undergoing treatment at the time of this story’s publishing.

An AirMed was initially called to the scene for the manager, but it was determined that an ambulance transport would be safe.

Schools placed on lockdown and roads that were closed in the surrounding vicinity have been reopened.