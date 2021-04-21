Man with suspended license arrested after 20-mile pursuit near St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – An Illinois man was arrested after evading police in a semi-truck during a 20-mile pursuit near St. George.

According to a probable cause statement, on April 18, officers received reports of a semi-truck with a blown rear tire “swerving all over the place” on Northbound I-15.

The person who reported the swerving truck to police followed it for several miles, but said the driver showed no signs of stopping, according to a probable cause statement.

A Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy located the truck at mile marker 27 on Northbound I-15.

The deputy reported that as the semi passed him, he noticed two of the truck’s tires were blown out and the driver was swerving in and out of the lane.

The deputy then turned on his emergency lights and pulled alongside the truck in an attempt to initiate a traffic stop. The deputy reported in a probable cause statement that when he pulled alongside the vehicle, the driver looked at him several times, but he refused to pull over.

The deputy then pursued the semi truck for 20 miles until it was eventually stopped.

After the vehicle was stopped, a probable cause statement said the driver got out of the truck, after the deputy asked him to several times, and began walking towards the deputy. While the man was walking, the deputy noted he was “swaying and having a hard time keeping his balance.”

A probable cause statement said the man “appeared to not be capable” of understanding the commands of the deputy and “appeared confused.”

When placing the man in handcuffs, the deputy reported the man smelled of alcohol. An open container of alcohol was also found inside the semi-truck.

The man failed a series of field sobriety tests and initially told the deputy he hadn’t been drinking, but later admitted that he had, a probable cause statement said.

The driver was later identified as 38-year-old Grzegorz Paul Wroblewski of Elmwood Park, Illinois. After his arrest, police discovered his commercial driver’s license (CDL) had been suspended and his standard license was also suspended, according to a probable cause statement.

The statement also noted that Wroblewski has a “history for violent crimes” and has a pending DUI charge in Illinois.

He was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, evading police, driving on a suspended CDL, failure to stop at the command of police, and reckless driving.