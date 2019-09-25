Man with previous stalking convictions charged again

DAVIS COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A Davis County man previously convicted of stalking now faces a new criminal charge.

On Tuesday, the Davis County Attorney charged Chad Dee Flitton, 44, of Layton, with stalking with prior convictions, a second-degree felony.

The charges stem from an alleged incident in July of 2019. Farmington police responded to a grocery store after multiple teenage girls reported the defendant had followed them around the store.

According to a probable cause statement, one girl said the Flitton followed her and her friends into an elevator, and while in the elevator, the girls believe they heard Flitton mumbling the word “sex.”

About an hour later, the girls said they were sitting at a table when Flitton sat across from them, staring at them.

The girls told police they became uncomfortable and went to the bathroom.

“They locked the door behind them, and they saw the doorknob move and could hear it,” the charging documents read.

The girls eventually exited the bathroom to find Flitton standing outside the door.

According to the indictment, police interviewed three other female complainants ranging in age from 14 to 20 years old who described similar interactions with Flitton all at the same grocery store.

Flitton was previously convicted of stalking September 2017 and attempted stalking in April 2019.

