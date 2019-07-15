Man with history of violence ambushes woman, threatens to burn down her house

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man with a history of violence, and protective order in place threatened to burn down a woman’s house after he ambushed her on her way to the police department.

According to charging documents, police said the victim was driving to the Magna Police Department to complete a written statement for a prior report where Chase Austin Hansen, 30, had violated a protective order. During the drive, the victim pulled into a parking lot to talk to Hansen over the phone. Hansen then showed up where the victim was parked and blocked her vehicle with his.

Police said Hansen then raised a baseball bat above his head and ordered the victim to get out of the vehicle before he smashed all her windows. When the victim opened her door, Hansen jumped in the vehicle on top of her and forced her head into the passenger seat. Hansen told the victim he was going to “burn her house down and he did not care who was in it,” documents state.

Documents further state Hansen then took the victim’s phone from her and ran back to his vehicle, told the victim he was going to kill himself and it was her fault.

The current protective order issued against Hansen in March restricted him from having any contact with the same victim after she broke off their relationship in February and he threatened her multiple times and stalked her home.

Hansen is facing first-degree felony domestic violence aggravated robbery and misdemeanor charges of unlawful detention, the threat of violence and violation of a protective order.

A background check for Hanson shows previous arrests for criminal mischief, threat or use of a dangerous weapon in a fight, child abuse, violating a protective order, retaliation against a witness, threat against life, DUI, and criminal trespass.

Domestic Violence:

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately



