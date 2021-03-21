Man with drugs, forged documents, steals car, drives across country, arrested in Tooele

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Deputies in Tooele County arrested a man with a warrant out of Texas after he was caught with a large number of drugs and forged documents on Friday.

On March 19, Tooele County Sheriff’s Deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle with an Arizona license plate seen cruising around the area near a Family Dollar parking lot. As a deputy began to search, a car matching the description was located.

The deputy then made contact with the alleged suspect, 36-year-old Gordon Brett Kelley.

According to a probable cause statement, as deputies met with Kelley it was discovered “he had an extradition warrant out of Texas with the U.S. Marshalls,” and a large number of drugs and forged documents all in his possession.

In their search officers located cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, and syringes containing heroin.

“I also located several more syringes, small baggies used to distribute drugs, small baggies with residue, three spoons with burnt residue, prescription-only ibuprofen, and a prescription with an altered label,” the deputy states. “I also located checks that were either blank with another person’s name on it, there were also several checks that portions of the person’s information have been scratched off.”

According to arresting documents, there also were several social security cards that have been altered, several identification cards belonging to other people, along with other people’s credit cards.

Deputies also discovered Kelley was in possession of a small book that contained 53 individuals’ names, addresses, and social security numbers, along with several keys belonging to several unknown vehicles and a title to another car.

Kelley was placed under arrest for multiple charges related to forgery, identity theft, fraud, drug possession, and theft of a stolen vehicle.

This is based on preliminary information from arresting documents and is subject to change as further investigation will reveal additional details.