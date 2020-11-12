Man driving through Utah threatens to kill former U.S. senator, arrested after short pursuit

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man was arrested in Utah on Wednesday after claiming he was on his way to kill former Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill.

The incident happened when a trooper said at about 12:46 p.m., he saw a vehicle pass him at a high rate of speed on Interstate 80 near milepost 145 while he was on patrol in Summit County.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as George William Stahl, was driving about 115 mph. The officer activated his emergency lights and followed Stahl, according to a probable cause statement.

Stahl reportedly kept accelerating and pulling away from the officer which resulted in a short pursuit. Stahl was driving erratically, passing other motorists, with a”willful and wanton disregard of people and property,” according to the probable cause statement.

The trooper was able to successfully spike the vehicle’s tires and Stahl was taken into custody. Stahl was belligerent and appeared heavily intoxicated. Troopers added that Stahl smelled of an alcoholic beverage and his eyes were “glassy and bloodshot”.

Troopers say they found an empty 12-pack of Budweiser beer in the Stahl’s vehicle as well as a partially consumed 12 pack.

Stahl also admitted to troopers that he was on Adderall, LSD, and beer according to a probable cause statement.

Stahl was sent to the North Summit Fire station for medical evaluation. Stahl was being belligerent but was cleared by medical personnel, according to a probable cause statement.

On his way to the fire station and the Summit County jail, Stahl reportedly made several real threats to Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill. He stated that he was “on his way to Missouri to kill her if she wasn’t dead already”, according to the probable cause statement.

An unknown chemical substance was located in Stahl’s vehicle. It will be sent to the crime lab to be tested. Due to Stahl’s statements, troopers suspect it to be LSD.

