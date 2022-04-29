SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4) – A man who was arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman in the eye has now been charged.

Donel Cowans, 22, was charged Thursday with one count of attempted murder, one county of aggravated sexual assault, two counts of mayhem and one count of obstructing justice.

Cowans was arrested after police found an unconscious woman naked in an alley, bleeding heavily on April 22.

The woman was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. After emergency surgery, she was been upgraded to critical, but stable condition.

After investigating the case, police found forensic evidence and a vehicle near the crime scene that belonged to Cowans. A fingerprint on the vehicle was located and processed by SDLCPD Crime Lab technicians.

Cowans was identified after the fingerprint was run through the Automated Fingerprint Identification System which is a national law enforcement database.