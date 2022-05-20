BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – A man who went on a stabbing spree involving his Tinder date and an elderly woman has now been charged.

Kane Thomas Fairbank has been charged with two counts of first-degree attempted aggravated murder, one count of first-degree kidnapping, and one count of second-degree obstruction of justice — all felonies.

Fairbank was charged on Thursday with officials also releasing additional details on the suspect’s interview with police.

When asked about the attacks, Fairbanks made the following statements to the police:

“I should have picked a sharper knife.”

“Stabbing her in the back – that was such a nice noise – it felt so good.”

“I should have sharpened it (the knife)

Fairbank allegedly stabbed his 18-year-old Tinder date on May 12 after luring her to Mueller Park. When the victim entered Fairbank’s car, he allegedly stabbed her multiple times in the face, neck, and hands. The woman was able to escape after fighting off Fairbank, court records state.

Officials say good Samaritans “took action and created a barrier” between the woman and Fairbank. When Fairbank noticed, authorities say he ran away, hopped into his car, and drove to a gas station in Bountiful.

When Fairbank arrived at the gas station, he allegedly threw away both the victim’s cellphone along with his own in an attempt to discard potential evidence. He also ditched his vehicle at the station.

Fairbank then walked to a nearby neighborhood and spotted a 64-year-old woman. He approached her and stabbed her multiple times. During the attack, the woman fell down but continued fighting him. Fairbank told authorities he targeted the woman “because she was elderly, alone, and vulnerable.”

Arrest documents say when other people ran to her aid, Fairbank fled the scene. As he continued fleeing, an eyewitness spotted him and detained him until authorities arrived.

Fairbank also told police that he planned to kill more victims — including members of his own family, but decided to delay those killings until he had killed the 18-year-old.