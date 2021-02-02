Man who fired shots during I-15 road rage incident charged with attempted murder

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City man has been charged after he shot two people during a road rage incident on I-15 on Jan. 25.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 25, Jesse Luker, 31, was traveling southbound on I-15, when another pickup truck pulled ahead of him. Witnesses then say the two trucks swerved at each other as they continued to drive southbound on I-15 between milepost 285 and exit 279.

Luker told investigators that the other truck started swerving toward him more aggressively. Luker said he then fired four shots, aiming at the tires of the truck. The shots then struck the driver and front passenger of the other truck

He then told investigators that he believed the other truck was swerving back toward him, and fired more shots at the truck.

A probable cause statement said that Luker was travelling at 70 mph when fired shots out of the front passenger window of his truck.

Luker has been charged with three counts of 2nd degree attempted murder, one count first-degree felony discharge of a firearm, one count of second-degree felony discharge of a firearm and one 3rd degree felony count discharge of a firearm.