COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man?

Cottonwood Heights Police are searching for a man who is currently a person of interest in a burglary case.

The man can be seen through surveillance camera footage wearing a black baseball cap, a black jacket, a black t-shirt and dark-colored jeans.

(Courtesy of Cottonwood Heights Police)

He has a beard and appears to be an older white male.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have seen this man or know of his whereabouts to call the police at (801) 944-7100.