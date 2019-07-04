Man wanted for stealing $18,000 worth of items from Bluffdale business

BLUFFDALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man is wanted for stealing $18,000 worth of tools and supplies.

Police say surveilance video shows the suspect targeting and entering two separate buildings and yards that belong to the same business.

Between May 23, and May 24, police say the suspect stole miscellaneous tools and supplies from the business.



Courtesy of Saratoga Springs/Bluffdale Police Department

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-20s wearing all black clothing with a dark baseball cap.

Anyone who knows the suspect or has any information is advised to contact detective Davila at hdavila@saratogaspringscity.com or 801-254-2000 ext 484.

What others are reading: