LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man?

The Layton City Police Department is searching for this man who is accused of breaking into Layton High School early Wednesday morning.

Police say the suspect stole multiple items during his trespassing.

His image can be seen through surveillance camera footage. The man is seen wearing a red baseball cap, a long black jacket, black shorts and black sneakers.

(Courtesy of Layton City Police)

(Courtesy of Layton City Police)

(Courtesy of Layton City Police)

(Courtesy of Layton City Police)

Officials say he was later seen leaving school premises while riding a bicycle.

If you have seen this man or know anything about this incident, place call authorities at (801) 497-8300.