Man violently assaults woman with gun, takes officers on chase in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man is behind bars after assaulting a woman with a gun, then taking officers on a chase Tuesday afternoon in West Jordan.

According to arresting documents, police responded to a business near 7100 S. Redwood Road on a report of an armed domestic assault in progress.

A woman told police she was driving in her car with Brandon Charles Caldwell, 34, when he became upset with her and struck her multiple times while they were driving from Kearns to West Valley City, documents state.

Caldwell then removed a handgun from his waistband, “racked the slide” and pointed it at the victim while in the car while making numerous threats to harm her with the gun, according to documents.

The woman told police Caldwell then struck her with the gun multiple times, documents state.

The woman said she attempted to calm Caldwell down and she no longer wanted to be in the car with the suspect when he gave her the gun and told her to shoot him, according to documents.

Caldwell then pulled the car over in front of the business and began striking the woman again. The woman then threw the gun outside the car window and got out and went inside the business, documents state.

Police said Caldwell got out of the car and retrieved the gun before getting back inside the vehicle and driving away.

Police noted in the documents that the woman had swelling around her right eye and on her right hand which was consistent with the details she provided police.

Officers attempted to stop Caldwell near 7800 South 2700 but he fled, taking officers through a neighborhood near 3200 West. Caldwell then jumped out of the car and attempted to run but was eventually tased by officers and taken into custody.

A gun was located in Caldwell’s waist band that was later determined to be stolen, according to documents.

During an interview with police, Caldwell admitted to being the car with the victim and possessing the gun. He told officers the situation “got physical” and he “smacked” the victim after he said she hit him first, documents state.

Caldwell admitted to using methamphetamine and marijuana and accused the victim of taking his drugs and money, according to documents.

Caldwell was just released from prison in July and was on parole.

Caldwell was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on multiple felonies including aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a stolen firearm, failure to stop at the command of an officer and possession of a firearm by a restricted person, He is also facing misdemeanor charges of open container, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal mischief and disruption of a communication device.

Caldwell has spent time in the Utah State Prison for robbery, failure to stop at the command of an officer and attempted burglary.

Domestic Violence:

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately

What others are clicking on: