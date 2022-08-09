CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A 46-year-old man was arrested for starting a grass fire after he allegedly nearly ran over a Centerville woman while she was unloading groceries from her car on Thursday.

Randi Stephens was unloading groceries from her car around 4:42 p.m. Thursday afternoon when she says she heard the engine of a car revving up coming up the hill in her Centerville neighborhood.

Stephens said the man, who was later identified as Benjamin Young Wight, had made “face-to-face contact” with her and accelerated towards her. She said he hit the wagon with all her groceries, hit a sign, then a transformer box, and finally hit an electric box causing a fire to ignite on the hill.









Photos are courtesy of Centerville Police Department

Wight admitted to police that he stole compressed air from Walmart and inhaled it prior to the crash.

“First of all he tried to kill me that’s pretty scary, said Stephens. “But I’ve had medical training so my next thought is is this possibly a medical emergency.”

Stephens said she took off up the hill to try to check on the man. He allegedly attempted to put the car in reverse, almost hitting her again.

When she returned back down to the hill, her family grabbed fire extinguishers to put the fire out. At some point, Stephens said the man got out of the car and helped to put the fire out.

The hot engine from the Acura Wight was driving is what started the brush fire.

Wight was arrested on suspicion of DUI, abuse of psychotoxic chemicals, reckless driving and attempting to leave the scene of an accident.

The incident is still under investigation.

Stephens lives next door to the home that was burned down by a 37-year-old man on July 21.

The man entered the home with gasoline, claiming to have a knife, assaulted its elderly occupants, and then lit the home on fire causing $1.2 million worth of damage.