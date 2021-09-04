Man tries biting officers while being arrested for auto theft

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police have arrested two men for stealing a vehicle, with one suspect trying to bite and disarm an officer during the arrest.

The St. George Police Department has identified the two suspects as 19-year-old Riley Perry-McCoy and 37-year-old Jason Hollick.

Officers first responded to a call about a stolen vehicle on August 28 near 1108 North 1300 West #30. The victim told police that his car had been stolen, and reported his second car had been burglarized, with personal items worth over $1,000 missing.

Officials say the victim and his father located the stolen vehicle parked near Sunset Blvd. and attempted to confront the two suspects.

According to police reports, the two victims noticed one suspect was wearing a backpack that belonged to them. During the confrontation, the victims were able to retrieve the backpack before both suspects tried walking away from the scene.

Police were able to apprehend both Perry-McCoy and Hollick before they escaped. Both men denied wrongdoing and blamed the other, officials say.

During the arrest, police say Perry-McCoy was uncooperative and began making a scene, first by banging his head against the police car cage, then by kicking at officers who were trying to calm him down.

The situation escalated and that’s when police say Perry-McCoy tried biting, pinching, and eventually attempting to grab an officer’s handgun during the episode.

Officers were able to calm Perry-McCoy down and took him to the Washington County Correctional Facility without further incident.

Perry-McCoy has been arrested on nine charges including receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, theft by receiving stolen property, disarming a police officer, interference of an arresting officer, and five counts of assault by prisoner.

Hollick has been arrested on charges of theft by receiving a stolen property operable motor vehicle, officials say.