Man tries posing as 15-year-old student at two Grand County schools taken into custody

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – A man was arrested in eastern Utah after trying to register as a student at both the middle and high schools this week.

The Grand County School District says the man, an unidentified 19-year-old, tried to pose as a 15-year-old student to attend their schools.

Police were called and the man was taken into custody.

“We appreciate our partnership with the Moab City Police Department and their efforts to help us ensure the safety of our students,” the Grand County School District says.

Additional details about the man have not been released.