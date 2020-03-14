Man transported to hospital after fall in Provo Canyon

PROVO CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 24-year-old man was rescued after he was injured in a fall in Provo Canyon Friday.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sherriff’s Office said the incident happened near Upper Falls in Provo Canyon.

The Utah County Sherriff’s Office Search and Rescue team climbed up the canyon to help rescue the victim, according to Sgt. Cannon. A Utah Department of Safety helicopter was also deployed to assist in the rescue.

Courtesy: Spencer Cannon

Courtesy: Spencer Cannon

Courtesy: Spencer Cannon

Courtesy: Spencer Cannon

The victim was successfully brought down the mountain, but Sgt. Cannon said he was transported to the hospital with a broken wrist and other injuries.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: