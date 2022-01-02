Man transported to ambulance thanks to Summit County Rescue team

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – As folks are enjoying time off with loved ones during the holiday weekend, rescue crews never stop working.

On New Year’s Day, the Summit County Utah Search and Rescue team continued working to help those in need.

The crew was called in to assist Summit County EMS to transport a patient from a cabin in Pine Mountain to an ambulance.

(Courtesy of Summit County Utah Search and Rescue)

(Courtesy of Summit County Utah Search and Rescue)

(Courtesy of Summit County Utah Search and Rescue)

The person’s condition has not been released, but crews were able to successfully transport the patient down a snowy hill from the cabin residence.

Multiple snowmobiles and crew members can be seen carefully transporting the patient on a stretcher outfitted with ski bottoms.

As avalanche danger warnings persist this holiday weekend, officials are asking travelers to exercise extreme caution when heading up to higher elevations throughout Utah.