Man tracks down and returns missing $1,400 to woman in Grand County

FILE: $100 bills. (NEXSTAR)

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – A man returned $1,400 dollars to a woman after she lost the money in a Grand County store parking lot last week.

According to a Facebook post by the Moab City Police Department, on May 3, a woman reported she lost $1,400 in cash in a parking lot.

One day later, a 22-year-old man contacted Grand County Dispatch after he found $300 on a road near where the woman had lost the money.

But his search and his kindness didn’t stop there.

Police said the man later returned to the area to search for the woman’s remaining money.

During his search, he hit the jackpot. The 22-year-old found a bank envelope on the side of the road with tire tracks on it. He opened the envelope and found an additional $1,000.

The man then picked up the phone again to tell Grand County Dispatch he had located more money.

Further investigation by police determined that the money found did belong to the woman, and her money was returned to her.

“Lost property reports don’t usually end like this, but we’re sure glad this one did. We hope this news puts as big a smile on your face as it did ours,” the Moab City Police Department said in a Facebook post.

