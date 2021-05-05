Man throws rock at police, shuts down I-80

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Traffic on I-80 was shut down in both directions Wednesday morning after a man was reportedly walking against traffic.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, troopers responded to reports of a man walking on the shoulder of eastbound I-80 near the northbound ramp to I-15.

When troopers arrived on scene, the man threatened them with a rock. Shortly after, the man threw the rock, hitting one of the troopers. UHP said the trooper was not injured.

The man then began picking up other items, including what troopers initially thought was a metal pipe. The pipe was later found to be plastic.

UHP said the man then ran across the eastbound travel lanes of I-80 and climbed onto a median wall, forcing troopers to shut down eastbound and westbound traffic on I-80.

According to UHP, a Crisis Intervention Team was called in to talk the man down from the wall, but they were not successful.

The man then began swinging a hard, plastic irrigation box lid towards the six or seven troopers who surrounded him.

Troopers were eventually able to distract the man, remove him from the wall, and take him into custody “with a minimal amount of force,” UHP said in a news release.

He was examined by medical personnel before being transported to jail.

“SBI community outreach team has been mobilized to communicate with this individual and assist with providing mental health resources,” UHP said in a news release.