Man threatens to kill baby during fatal officer-involved shooting near Arizona-Utah border

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz (ABC4) – A man has died following an officer-involved shooting where he threatened to kill an infant during the standoff on Thursday in Arizona near the border of Utah

Detectives say they initially attempted to contact a suspect from a disorderly conduct incident where a firearm was brandished Saturday night in Washington County.

The investigation led detectives to an address in St. George where the suspect was observed leaving as a passenger inside of a small SUV.

When police made a traffic stop on the SUV, the driver, who was a woman, got out of the car and fled, police say.

The woman eventually told police that a man who was also in the car had a gun and her infant son.

The man hopped in the driver’s seat and fled the scene with the infant in the car at a high rate of speed, a press release states.

Officers pursued the man through St. George, Santa Clara, Ivins, and onto Old Highway 91 into Mohave County in Arizona.

When the SUV came to a stop near Beaver Dam, officers attempted to communicate with the man, but he fled into an open field with the baby and his gun.

When officers contacted the man by phone he threatened to kill the child while pointing the gun at the child, police say.

During the incident, one officer shot at the suspect striking him. The man died at the scene.

Police say the child is unharmed but was transported to a local hospital for an evaluation.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

This incident is currently under investigation.