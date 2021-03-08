Man threatens three at gunpoint to ‘buy me some beer,’ Salt Lake City Police say

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man from Mexico was arrested in Salt Lake City after he allegedly threatened three people to purchase beer for him.

Salt Lake City Police say that at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, 39-year-old Guillermo Meza pointed a pistol at three people inside a truck on the city’s northern side.

All three individuals told police that Meza opened the driver’s side door and pointed the firearm at the driver’s head, saying “I will kill all of you if you don’t [buy] me some beer.”

The probable cause statement says Meza then pointed the gun at the other two passengers of the vehicle before handing the driver a $20 bill to pay for the beer. That bill was found in the victims’ red truck, police say.

About five minutes after the victims drove away, reports of gunshots in the area where they came from surfaced.

Officers say they pulled over a vehicle that matched the description the victims reported the suspect was driving. Meza was found to be driving the vehicle, according to the probable cause statement, and appeared to be drunk.

Authorities report that while they were attempting to take Meza into custody, the man resisted arrest.

When officers searched his vehicle, they report finding three shell casings and a silver revolver that matched the description given by the victim. According to the probable cause statement, Meza also admitted to not being a U.S. citizen.

The probable cause statement says that Meza was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault and individual charges of discharge of a firearm, interference with arresting officer, intoxication, and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.