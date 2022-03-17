LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A man who was arrested for allegedly attempting to kidnap a woman in Logan earlier this week told police he thought the woman was his wife.

Police arrested Carlos Cisneros-Diaz, 34 after he allegedly punched a woman in the face while attempting to kidnap her Tuesday morning around 7:30 a.m.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday Cisneros-Diaz was arrested on suspicion of DUI by Brigham City Police after they received reports of a car driving recklessly through Sardine Canyon, a press release states.

After Cisneros-Diaz was arrested, Brigham City Police contacted Logan City Police because the car driven by Cisneros-Diaz matched the pictures of the car of the attempted kidnapping suspect.

When police obtained a search warrant for Cisneros-Diaz’s car, they found one flip-flop sandal which matched the same flip-flop found at the scene of the attempted kidnapping. Cisneros-Diaz later admitted to police that the flip-flops belonged to him.

Cisneros-Diaz told police he had been drinking alcohol in Logan and had gotten into an argument with his wife, court records state. He then told police he left his house to buy cigarettes.

During the drive, he stopped at 300 South and saw a woman walking. He thought it was his wife and grabbed her in an attempt to take her home.

Cisneros-Diaz claims once he realized the woman was not his wife, he let go of her and ran away, court records state.

He was booked into Cache County Jail on charges of aggravated kidnapping, robbery, assault with substantial bodily injury, reckless driving, and stop sign violations.