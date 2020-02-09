Man thought to be a witness – now charged in Kearns murder.

KEARNS (ABC4 News) – An affidavit of probable cause charges Zachary Rock Ama, a man previously believed to be a witness, with the murder of John Herman Tonga on June 5th of last year.

In June police learned two people, including Tonga, had been shot. Tonga died from his injuries, the other was treated and released from a local hospital.

Ama was arrested and transported to jail after an investigation revealed his involvement. He is charged with the following:

Murder, 2 Counts of Felony Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Burglary, Aggravated Robbery.

Three others are also charged in connection to the murder.

