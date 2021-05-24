Man that struck UHP trooper with dirt bike was impaired, says arresting documents

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man was arrested on multiple charges, including felony aggravated assault, after allegedly riding a dirt bike and hitting a Utah Highway Patrol trooper over the weekend.

Arresting documents say 20-year-old Jamin Jenkins was arrested Saturday on charges of aggravated assault, failure to respond to officer’s signal to stop, aggravated assault targeting law enforcement with bodily injury, and purchasing, possessing, or consuming alcohol by a minor.

On Saturday, two UHP troopers found Jenkins driving a dirt bike on the east side of the Capitol grounds shortly before 2 a.m.

Troopers believed Jenkins was impaired, and, as they attempted to stop him, he allegedly sped up and struck one of the troopers. That trooper is expected to be OK, but sustained injuries to their leg, as well as a sprained ankle.

Jenkins, according to arresting documents, was found to have “a measurable amount of alcohol in his system.”

No additional details were immediately available.