Man taken to hospital after shooting in Millcreek, suspect at large

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in Millcreek Saturday.

Ken Hansen with the Unified Police Department tells ABC4 that police responded to a report of shooting near the Holladay Hills Apartment near 3690 South Highland Drive around 5:17 p.m.

When police arrived on scene they found an adult man who had been shot in the leg.

Hansen says they are unsure if the suspect and the victim knew each other but believe he is a 30-year-old male who is possibly homeless.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.

