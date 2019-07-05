Newsfore Opt-In Form

Man taken to hospital after firework explodes in his face

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man was taken to the hospital Thursday night after he was injured by a malfunctioning firework.

It incident happened on the 1300 block of Alonzo Way in Herriman.

Herriman police said a 34-year-old man sustained “serious lacerations and burns” after a firework exploded in his face.

Police said there was no alcohol involved in the incident, and it appears to just have been a faulty firework.

The man was transported to the hospital. Police said his injuries are not life-threatening. There were concerns about the type of chemicals the man came in contact with when the firework exploded.

>>The Utah Red Cross shared these firework safety tips<<

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: 

San Francisco to paint over debated George Washington mural

Jarring images of border cells surface ahead of July 4

California becomes 1st state to ban hairstyle discrimination

Halle Bailey tapped to play Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid’

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS