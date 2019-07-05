Man taken to hospital after firework explodes in his face

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man was taken to the hospital Thursday night after he was injured by a malfunctioning firework.

It incident happened on the 1300 block of Alonzo Way in Herriman.

Herriman police said a 34-year-old man sustained “serious lacerations and burns” after a firework exploded in his face.

Police said there was no alcohol involved in the incident, and it appears to just have been a faulty firework.

The man was transported to the hospital. Police said his injuries are not life-threatening. There were concerns about the type of chemicals the man came in contact with when the firework exploded.