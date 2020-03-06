Man taken into custody after woman stabbed in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – A woman was transported to the hospital after she was stabbed in Millcreek Thursday.

Sgt. Melody Gray said police were called to the Turnberry of Holladay apartments near 4398 South Muirfield Drive, on a report of a domestic violence incident.

Upon arrival, police said they found that a woman had been stabbed by her husband. Police said she was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

The husband was taken into custody, but his name has not been released yet.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

Free and confidential help and support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465) If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, call 9-1-1 immediately.

