UPDATE: Man found naked in river after he crashed his car while fleeing from police

UPDATED: 1/14/21 FRIDAY 9:01 p.m.

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, (ABC4) – A man who crashed his car while fleeing from police, was found naked in a river, unconscious and suffering from hypothermia Friday night.

Police say the 43-year-old suspect crashed his car nine miles up Hobble Creek Canyon after he fled from Utah County deputies.

Shortly after the crash, five deputies, along with a K-9 began tracking the suspect in 2 and a half inches of snow for nearly four miles.

Two hours later, police found the man naked in a river.

Police say the man has suffered significant abrasions, along with severe hypothermia causing him to lose consciousness.

The man was in the cold for more than three hours.

He was then airlifted to a local hospital.

No other information has been released.

ORIGINAL STORY: Man suffering from hypothermia after jumping in river during police chase

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man is currently unconscious and suffering from hypothermia after jumping into a river to evade police in Utah County.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office says the man took his clothes off while running from deputies and jumped into a river near Left Fork Hobble Creek Canyon.

Currently, Utah County Search and Rescue, Utah Department of Public Safety, and Intermountain Life Flight are assisting with the incident.

Police have not released any more details yet.

This story will be updated.