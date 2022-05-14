OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – At around 10:22 p.m. on Friday, May 13, officers responded to an automobile pedestrian accident at the 2800 block of Washington Blvd.

Police say that when officers arrived, they learned that a car travelling southbound had hit a man that had been walking eastbound across Washington Blvd.

The man was reportedly not in a crosswalk.

A press release states the victim was taken to McKay Dee Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to police.

The Ogden City Police Crash Team will continue to investigate this incident.

No further information is currently available.