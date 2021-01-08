Man struck, killed after getting rear-ended in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – A man in his 80s is dead after running away from a crash in Farmington late Thursday night.

Lt. Nick Street tells ABC4 that a Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on I-15 near milepost 323 in Farmington when a Nissan rear-ended it.

The Camry then spun into the HOV lane as the driver of the Nissan pulled into the right-hand emergency shoulder.

Lt. Street says the driver of the Camry, a male in his 80s, exited his vehicle and ran across the freeway toward the Nissan.

That’s when the unidentified man was struck by a northbound Honda Crossover.

Authorities say that man sustained fatal injuries from the impact.

No other drivers sustained injuries from the collisions, which closed I-15 at 200 W for about three hours for the investigation.

No other details are available at this time.