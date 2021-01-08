Man struck, killed after getting rear-ended in Farmington

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Images_By_Kenny/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – A man in his 80s is dead after running away from a crash in Farmington late Thursday night.

Lt. Nick Street tells ABC4 that a Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on I-15 near milepost 323 in Farmington when a Nissan rear-ended it.

The Camry then spun into the HOV lane as the driver of the Nissan pulled into the right-hand emergency shoulder.

Lt. Street says the driver of the Camry, a male in his 80s, exited his vehicle and ran across the freeway toward the Nissan.

That’s when the unidentified man was struck by a northbound Honda Crossover.

Authorities say that man sustained fatal injuries from the impact.

No other drivers sustained injuries from the collisions, which closed I-15 at 200 W for about three hours for the investigation.

No other details are available at this time.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story