Man struck by semi-truck, multiple vehicles in fatal crash near Woods Cross High School

Woods Cross, UT (ABC4) – Police are investigating an fatal crash involving a multiple vehicles and a pedestrian.

Police say on Sunday, January 9, around 6:42 am, a male individual ran out into the roadway on Northbound I-15 in the area of Woods Cross High School. The individual was struck by a semi and several other vehicles.

There were no abandoned vehicles in the area and it is unknown why he was on the freeway.

Northbound I-15 at 2600 South was closed for a period of time for the investigation.