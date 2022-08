SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A man was struck by a pickup truck in South Salt Lake on Saturday, according to police.

The South Salt Lake Police Department reports that the accident occurred at 325 West 3400 South.

The man was reportedly taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

(Courtesy of South Salt Lake PD)

Police say the 33rd Street off-ramp from I-15 going east was closed after the incident.

No further information is currently available.