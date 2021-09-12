Man struck and killed by oncoming van on I-215 after crashing into barrier

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has died after driving his truck into a cement barrier and then being struck by another car, Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) confirm.

UHP says the victim is a 65-year-old West Valley City man, but have not yet released his identity. The crash happened on Saturday morning along Interstate 215.

The victim initially drove his truck into a cement barrier on southbound I-215 at 1700 South, where officials believe he drove along the barrier for a bit before finally stopping.

When the man stepped out of his vehicle, he was struck and killed by an oncoming van.

Troopers discovered the man dead on the scene. The driver of the van was not injured during the incident.

UHP discovered alcohol in the victim’s truck and believes intoxication may have factored into the cement barrier crash. The incident is still being investigated at this time.