SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) is investigating an aggravated assault against one of its officers after a 54-year-old man “suddenly reversed his car” into an officer’s patrol car while on duty, police say.

The investigation started at 9:51 p.m. Monday evening, when an SLCPD officer travelling eastbound on 400 S near 200 W had a car unexpectedly stop in the middle of the road in front of the patrol car.

After waiting a short period of time, to reportedly see if any pedestrians had crossed the road, or to see if the driver would continue, the officer honked to alert the driver to the green light.

Without any warning, the driver, who has been identified as Jeffrey Doan, put his car in reverse, accelerated and hit the officer’s patrol car, causing damage.

Doan then drove a few feet forward before quickly jumping out of the car, police say.

Police say Doan’s motives are unclear, including whether or not he was “trying to ambush the officer.” The officer quickly exited the patrol car and ordered Doan to stop.

The crash did not injure the officer.

Doan was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on charges of Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Having an Open Container of Alcohol in a Vehicle.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department responded to assist with the clean-up from the crash, and to check on Doan before officers transported him to jail.

No further information is currently available.