UPDATE: 9/18/22 4:16 PM

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – New details have been released after a man was stabbed multiple times while sitting on a park bench in Salt Lake City Saturday, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD).

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing the area of 300 South 500 West Saturday.

The victim, who had multiple stab wounds including to the neck, was taken to the hospital and had to undergo surgery, police say.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Mario Fresques, was pointed out by witnesses. One witness stated that he saw the victim sitting on the park bench when Fresques came up behind him and stabbed him in the neck “for no reason,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

The witness says that the victim tried to fight back, but appeared to be stabbed again.

As officers were arresting Fresques, he reportedly stated that he could not be arrested “because police had not recovered the knife” and that officers “would never find the knife.”

Fresques also fit the description of a suspect that stabbed another victim on September 11 at the same address where the new stabbing took place.

Police say the previous victim was stabbed in the chest and required emergency medical treatment on scene and critical transport to the hospital.

In following up with the previous victim, police say she was able to positively identify Fresques as the suspect who stabbed her.

Fresques is a homeless man and has been attacking other homeless individuals in the area of 500 West and 300 South, according to the probable cause affidavit. Witnesses from this case were reportedly hesitant to be seen cooperating out of fear of retaliation.

Police say Fresques is currently on felony probation and committed two felony assaults within a week of each other.

Fresques has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail and now faces the following charges:

Two Counts, Aggravated Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury (Second Degree Felony)

————————————————————————————————————————

ORIGINAL STORY: 9/18/22 12:41 PM

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man was stabbed multiple times while sitting on a park bench in Salt Lake City Saturday, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD).

Lt. Pafcadlo, SLCPD, says the man was sitting on a park bench when he was attacked by another man.

Police say the incident occurred at 300 South 500 West.

Witnesses in the area reportedly directed officers to the location of the suspect.

The victim, who is in his 40s, was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, police say.

No further information is currently available.