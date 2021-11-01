Man stabbed in Midvale home invasion, suspects on the loose

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been stabbed after a violent robbery late Sunday evening.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

The Unified Police Department (UPD) says the incident happened near 700 East 8400 South in Midvale around midnight.

Police say three armed suspects forced their way into the victim’s apartment and demanded money along with other things. When the residents of the home refused to comply, the suspects grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed the victim in the leg.

The suspects then fled the scene and drove away before police arrived.

UPD is asking anyone with information about the suspects or the incident to call (801) 840-4000.