Man shot while driving through crowd of Provo protestors running for mayor

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A man who allegedly drove into a group of protestors in Provo in 2020 is now running for mayor of the city.

In late June, Ken Dudley says he was driving through downtown Provo to Home Depot when he encountered a group at a planned police rally and counter-protest. He says he “tried to leave as safely as [he] could” but was surrounded by a group of individuals.

In a video he shared on his Facebook page, Dudley’s SUV can be seen traveling through a bike lane area in downtown Provo. As he drives into the crowd, another individual is then seen pointing a gun at Dudley.

He says he was shot at twice – one sent a bullet through his arm and another hit his passenger seat, sending shrapnel into his eye. Dudley recounts being told by officers that he was “in the right place at the right time” and likely helped stop the demonstration.

According to Dudley’s campaign website, “The fallout from this harrowing incident inspired Ken to commit to running for public office to ensure Provo’s citizens and their families are safe and that their streets and homes are secure.”

Police arrested Jesse Taggart of Salt Lake City for the shooting. Taggart’s legal team says he was lawfully exercising Utah’s Stand Your Ground law to protect himself and those around him.

“As mayor, my first priority will be to protect and defend the rights of all citizens,” Dudley says in a video posted to his Facebook page in early August.