SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Springville Police responded to a call Friday evening about a man at Walmart shooting a gun into the air.

While officers responded to the scene, one officer noticed a person following in a vehicle in the rear while driving through the parking lot before that vehicle crashed into the back of the patrol car.

When the officer exited the car, he was reportedly confronted by the driver, who was now “threatening the officer with a knife in his hand.”

According to the press release, the officer discharged his gun, and the man was fatally wounded.

Springville Police say that responding officers immediately rendered first aid to the man, as did Springville Fire and Rescue upon arrival.

The man was declared deceased at the scene. His identity is currently being withheld pending notification of family.

The County “Officer Involved Critical Incident” team was called to investigate the incident, which is reportedly still under investigation.

Springville Police say preliminary investigation revealed no additional reports or evidence that any shots were fired prior to the officers’ arrival.

According to the release, there is no threat to the public at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.