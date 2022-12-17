OREM, Utah (ABC4) – An Orem Police officer shot and killed a man who was reportedly having a “mental episode” and threatening to kill a family member early Saturday morning.

A press release from Orem Police states that on Dec. 17, shortly after midnight, officers responded to the area of 400 East Heather Rd. on a report of a man “having a mental episode, threatening suicide and possibly armed with a firearm.”

Officers from multiple agencies arrived on scene and attempted to contact the man by phone, who “eventually called dispatch and told them he was armed with a gun and made other threatening comments,” the release states.

He reportedly also told police that he had explosives in the home.

Officers were able to enter the home as the man “was breaking into the bathroom” where a family member was hiding, the release states.

Once inside the bathroom, the man was reportedly making threats to kill the family member, at which time, an officer fired shots to stop him from killing the family member.

The man was then given medical aid, but died from his injuries at the scene, the release states.

The family member was reportedly safely taken away from the home and the Officer Involved Protocol Team was called in to conduct an investigation into the shooting.

No family members or officers were injured in the incident.

This investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.