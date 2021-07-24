Man shot, juvenile in custody after West Valley City incident

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – One person is in custody after a shooting in West Valley City Friday night.

Police were called to an incident on W Appleton Drive shortly after 8 p.m.

West Valley City Police say two adults had been in a verbal altercation when a juvenile family member stepped in.

The unidentified juvenile allegedly shot one of the adults twice. Police say the man suffered minor injuries to his arm and leg.

Police were able to track down the juvenile and took them into custody.

No other details are available at this time.

Police across the Wasatch Front say they are taking more firearms off the streets this year compared to 2020. There is also an increase in stolen firearms being recovered, and another disturbing statistic – some of the guns being recovered are from juveniles.