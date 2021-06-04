Man shot, injured in Ogden, police now investigating

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A man was rushed into emergency surgery early Friday morning after a shooting in Ogden.

Shortly after midnight, Ogden Police responded to a report of a man, with gunshot wounds to his torso and arm, lying on the grass near 600 N. Evergreen Way.

The unidentified 33-year-old man was transported to a hospital and quickly taken into surgery. His condition is unknown at this time.

Officers say the began talking with witnesses and involved parties and Major Crimes detectives are now investigating.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, Ogden Police ask you contact them at 801-629-8633 or the non-emergency line at 801-629-8221.