Man shot in West Valley City apartment, suspects on the run

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4) – A man is in serious condition after he was shot in a West Valley City apartment, Monday evening.

The shooting happened at the Enclave at Redwood Apartments located near 3800 South Redwood Road.

According to Lt. Bill Merritt of the West Valley City Police Department, around 9:15 p.m. two people were inside an apartment cooking dinner when they heard a knock at the door.

When a man inside the apartment opened the door, two suspects, described as black males wearing all black clothing and masks, shot the victim twice.

Police said the man then went back inside his apartment and the suspects followed. However, the suspects ran off when they heard police sirens, Lt. Merritt tells ABC4.

He was then transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive.

Officers are currently interviewing witnesses to learn more information. Department officials do not believe the shooting was a random act.

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as ABC4 obtains more information.