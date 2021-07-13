Man shot in the face, St. George Police investigating

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – St. George Police are asking for the community’s help in an investigation after a man was shot in the face.

Saturday night, officers were called to the Thunder Junction Park/Tonaquint Cemetery for a possible vehicle collision.

Upon arrival, officers say they quickly learned a man of unknown age had been shot in the face. St. George Police say the man was transported to an area hospital. He is expected to recover from his injuries.

Investigators were called to the scene and soon received a search warrant for a home in St. George.

There, officers say they found large amounts of drugs and several firearms, which were seized.

Numerous agencies have assisted St. George Police so far, but the investigation is not yet over.

“We are hoping that any member of the public with information will respond to the call for assistance like the officers did Saturday night and will join our team effort in bringing this investigation to a conclusion,” St. George Police say in a Tuesday release.

If you have any information about this incident, St. George Police ask that you contact their Investigations Tip Line at 435-627-4338 and reference incident number 21P017959.